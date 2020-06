We are aware of the recent demonstrations held throughout the City of Marshall. The Marshall Police Department is respectful of and supports people’s rights to gather and peacefully make their voices heard. The local events have been peaceful, and our community was respectful to those who have chosen to gather and demonstrate. The Marshall Police Department will continue to monitor the situation and will only take action in circumstances that require police presence to protect people and property and enforce the law. If anyone has a concern about the Marshall Police Department, please contact my office, and I will look into those concerns.