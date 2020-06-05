GRAPHIC: Buffalo police draw ire for 75-year-old protester’s injury

Meanwhile in New York City, protesters again stayed on the streets past 8 p.m., in defiance of the citywide curfew that's set to remain in effect through at least Sunday. Nationwide, the tenor of the protests set off by the death of Floyd, a black man who died Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, moved from explosive anger to a quiet yet forceful call for more to be done to address racial injustice.