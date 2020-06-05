45DaysofAction group hosts prayer vigil in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To continue the 45 days of action, in response to George Floyd’s death, people came together for a prayer vigil at the historic Little Union Baptist Church on Friday, June 5.
Pastor Alisha Taylor, Activist Breka Peoples and Activist Omari Ho-Sang hosted the event. All three of these women have worked for years in the fight against equality and injustice.
“This is not only for those who have died and lost their life to police brutality, violence or systematic racism, but for those who are working towards social justice,” Community Activist Omari Ho-Sang says.
Several people expressed their frustration and sadness over the continued killings of African-Americans in the country. Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd are the latest victims.
During the prayer vigil, several faith leaders spoke about the importance of the church to speak out against racism.
“If we are supposedto be the hands and feet of Christ, then we need to continue working, even after the protests are over,” Riverwalk Church Pastor Mark Briggs says.
Little Union Baptist Church has stood as a pillar for civil rights in Shreveport and across the country. One of the most iconic moments was when Mount Canaan Baptist Church Pastor Emeritus Dr. Harry Blake was almost beaten to death outside the church.
