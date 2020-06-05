Cristobal strengthens back to a tropical storm

Cristobal is back up to tropical storm strength after being downgraded to a tropical depression Thursday after moving inland over Mexico. As of 1pm Friday, Tropical Storm Cristobal has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and the center of the storm is about to move off the Yucatan Peninsula and into the southern Gulf of Mexico. Steady strengthening is expected over the weekend and Cristobal is expected to reach the coast of Louisiana sometime Sunday evening.