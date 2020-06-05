Cristobal strengthens back to a tropical storm

Cristobal is back up to tropical storm strength after being downgraded to a tropical depression Thursday after moving inland over Mexico. As of 1pm Friday, Tropical Storm Cristobal has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and the center of the storm is about to move off the Yucatan Peninsula and into the southern Gulf of Mexico. Steady strengthening is expected over the weekend and Cristobal is expected to reach the coast of Louisiana sometime Sunday evening.
The latest track forecast from the National Hurricane Center intensifies Cristobal on Saturday with winds up to 50 mph.
By the time it nears the Louisiana coast at the end of the weekend winds could be as high as 60 mph.
Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the U.S. Gulf coast from Intracoastal City, LA to the Alabama/Florida border. Heavy rain, coastal storm surge, and tropical storm wind gusts are likely in these areas by Sunday.
After landfall, Cristobal is expected to track inland over Louisiana. The latest track brings the center of the storm to the eastern ArkLaTex on Monday. Cristobal could still be at tropical storm strength as it arrives in the far southern ArkLaTex, but will weaken to a tropical depression as it moves into Arkansas.
Typically the worst of the weather from inland tropical systems occurs along and to the east of the center of circulation. Unless the current forecast track shifts more to the west, the main impacts from Cristobal in the ArkLaTex are likely to be heavy rain and some wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Rain amounts are expect to range from around 1-2″ in east Texas, to 2-3″ in southwest Arkansas and as much as 3-4″ in portions of northwest Louisiana.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to track Cristobal and keep you updated on the potential impacts on the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can get the First Alert with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.