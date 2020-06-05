Cristobal restrengthens with a hot weekend on its way

(KSLA) - Cristobal has been upgraded back to a tropical storm. Still expected to impacts us by Monday. Meanwhile, it will be a hot weekend.
This evening will have a chance for some strong storms on the east side of the ArkLaTex. There is a slight risk for severe weather which will include damaging winds as the biggest threat. Storms will be weakening as they move south closer to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will still be very warm.
Tonight, the rain will be winding down. Most of us will still remain dry without a single drop. It will be a little cloudy on the east side of the viewing area, and clearer on the west side. Once the rain clears, the clouds will follow. Temperatures will only cool to the mid to upper 70s, so it will be quite muggy.
Saturday should not be a bad day by any means. I do not expect any rain, but the temperatures will still reach the mid 90s, so it will be hot. If you are planning on being outside, I would recommend to stay hydrated. At the very least, our AC units will be running overtime!
Sunday will have a few small showers by the late afternoon and evening. This will be the start of Cristobal making its way to the ArkLaTex. Expect there to be some outflow from Cristobal sending some rain our way. So there will be some scattered activity, even after the sun sets. Rain chances for the day are at 20%, then will increase at night. Temperatures will be hot again reaching the mid 90s.
Cristobal is now a tropical storm. The winds have strengthened up to 40 mph. The track still takes the storm up to Landfall is still expected Sunday night somewhere along the Louisiana coast.
Monday could have a lot of heavy rain due to Cristobal. I have the rain chances up to 70%. There will likely be heavy rainfall for afternoon and evening for the ArkLaTex. Plan on there being rain early next week.
The key will be where Cristobal ends up. If the storm take a more easterly track, we should see less rain and impacts. But if the storm goes more west, there will be more rain and storms. Right now, the ArkLaTex is still in the cone of uncertainty.
By Tuesday, the storm will be weakening and moving away. There may be a couple showers in the morning, but will clear by the afternoon. It will heat right back up to the mid 90s with the return of the sunshine.
Through next week, there should not be much rain. There will be more sunshine and a few clouds passing by. Temperatures will be warm overnight and cool to the 70s. In the afternoon, it will heat up to the 90s. So, the heat will continue.
Keep tuning back into KSLA for all the latest updates on any tropical weather. The entire First Alert Weather team will be watching Cristobal closely and will keep you up to date on any changes or impacts to the ArkLaTex.
Have a great weekend!
