Cedar Grove stabbing victim named by Caddo Coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man stabbed and killed on Thursday.
Jasper C. Martin III, 20, was found in a ditch suffering from stab wounds to his chest and neck just before 1 a.m. in the 6500 block of Henderson Street.
Authorities confirmed his identity by fingerprint comparison. He was taken to Oschner-LSU Health Hospital where he died.
An autopsy will be performed. The stabbing remains under investigation by police.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.