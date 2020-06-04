'We the People’ hosting protest and march against police brutality Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A newly formed group called “We the People” will be hosting a peaceful protest and march on Saturday, June 6.
The protest will begin at noon outside Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport and will eventually end at the Shreveport Police Department around 5 p.m.
Organizers stress that they want this event to be peaceful. They say anyone that plans to come to disrupt that will be escorted away by security.
The protest and march is called #JusticeforTommie and organizers say this event will honor the lives of Tommie McGlothen, Anthony Childs, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others who have been victims of police brutality locally and nationally.
Tommie McGlothen died in police custody in April of this year. The district attorney’s office is currently asking for the public’s help to obtain more information in this case.
“I want people to understand that the things you see on TV on the national level are literally happening right next door to you," said Organizer Caitlin Douglas. “Change happens when you make a conscious decision to make daily differences in your life.”
Douglas says they will have families of loved ones who experienced police brutality here in Shreveport speak at the protest as well.
Alyssa Fife is also part of We the People and says they have reached out to the Shreveport Police Department and the city of Shreveport with changes they would like made.
“We do want a re-investigation of the Tommy McGlothen case," she said. "We want an outside autopsy for that. We also are going to request implicit bias training for the SPD. We think that’s really important and it’s proven to work and be more effective then whatever we’re doing.”
Fife says they want the police department to begin wearing body cameras too.
“I think that’s ridiculous,” she said. “I don’t see any reason why that shouldn’t happen.”
Attendees are asked to wear a mask. A station will be set up for people to register to vote.
