Tropical Storm Cristobal arrives along the Gulf Coast by the end of the weekend

Heavy rain possible by Monday afternoon (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | June 4, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 2:38 PM

Tropical Storm Cristobal was downgraded to a tropical depression Thursday morning as the center of the storm remained over land in Central America. The tropical system is expected to emerge back over the Gulf by the weekend and track north toward the U.S. coast picking up strength as it does.

Tropical Depression Cristobal over Central America (Source: KSLA)

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings Cristobal back to tropical storm strength by Friday evening. Gradual strengthening is expected as it moves across the central Gulf of Mexico.

Forecast track through Friday (Source: KSLA)

Cristobal could be approaching the Gulf coast of Louisiana by the end of the day Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60mph, heavy rain and coastal flooding. There does remain a chance that it tracks as far west as near Houston or as far east as the Mississippi coast.

Forecast track this weekend (Source: KSLA)

The storm is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves inland toward the ArkLaTex on Monday. The precise path the center of the storm takes will play a critical role on the impacts we see out of it. A more western track would bring heavier rains, strong wind gusts and the possibility of tornadoes across the area. A more eastern track would significantly lessen the impacts here.

Forecast track early next week (Source: KSLA)

Right now it appears that some steadier and heavier rain will arrive by the end of the day Monday. Rain will taper off during the day Tuesday as the remnants of Cristobal begin to pull away from the ArkLaTex.

Heavy rain possible by Monday afternoon (Source: KSLA)

Rain amounts will potentially vary from 1-4″ across the area based on the latest data with the heaviest rain most likely across north Louisiana.

Rain potential from Cristobal (Source: KSLA)

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to track Cristobal and keep you updated on the potential impacts on the ArkLaTex.

