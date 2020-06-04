Standoff: Gunman holes up in apartment

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Police are in a standoff with a gunman in Texarkana, Texas.
He’s holed up in an apartment at Ridgewood Apartments in the 1400 block of Richmond Road, authorities say.
The standoff began about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Inside the apartment is Thomas King Jr., whom police say is a suspect in an armed robbery.
They clearly believe he’s still armed while holed up inside.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.