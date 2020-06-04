Standoff: Gunman holes up in apartment

Authorities identify him as a suspect in an armed robbery

Standoff: Armed robbery suspect holes up in apartment
By Curtis Heyen | June 4, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 6:47 PM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Police are in a standoff with a gunman in Texarkana, Texas.

He’s holed up in an apartment at Ridgewood Apartments in the 1400 block of Richmond Road, authorities say.

The standoff began about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Inside the apartment is Thomas King Jr., whom police say is a suspect in an armed robbery.

They clearly believe he’s still armed while holed up inside.

We are currently at an apartment complex on Richmond Road where an Aggravated Robbery suspect has barricaded himself in...

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Thursday, June 4, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.