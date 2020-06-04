Saints fan burns #9 jersey after QB says he will never agree with players who kneel during national anthem

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints quarterback announced Wednesday, June 3 that he will continue his stance against players who kneel during the national anthem before NFL games.
The remarks were made during an interview Drew Brees did with Yahoo Finance.
“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States,” Brees said.
A Saints fan did not agree with Brees’ stance on the issue and set his #9 jersey on fire.
Chris D. Plant Jr. posted the video on Facebook to show his frustrations over what Brees had to say.
In the Facebook Live, Plant says, “black lives do matter.”
Several Saints took issue with the remarks from their quarterback as well. Malcolm Jenkins, who is an NFL player on the forefront of social injustice, had the strongest words for Brees. He posted a video on social media that was later taken down.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.