Man dead following Shreveport stabbing; no arrests made

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating following a stabbing that left one man dead.
Officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the 6500 block of Henderson Avenue. That's in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
According to the major incident report, the victim was at a home to check on a child.
That's when the suspect became angry and stabbed the victim in the neck.
The victim left the house and collapsed outside. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital where medical staff pronounced him deceased.
