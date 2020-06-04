Man dead following Shreveport stabbing; no arrests made

One man is dead following a fatal stabbing on Thursday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | June 4, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT - Updated June 4 at 6:33 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating following a stabbing that left one man dead.

Officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the 6500 block of Henderson Avenue. That's in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to the major incident report, the victim was at a home to check on a child.

That's when the suspect became angry and stabbed the victim in the neck.

The victim left the house and collapsed outside. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital where medical staff pronounced him deceased.

