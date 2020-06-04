Latest track for Cristobal indicates ArkLaTex impacts

It will be toasty again on Sunday with high temperatures potentially again in the low 90s, but also clouds will on the increase as Cristobal could be approaching the region late Sunday afternoon and evening. Rainfall will most likely not start moving into the region until overnight Sunday and during the day on Monday. Monday is looking more and more like a washout for the region with very heavy rain possible as the leftovers of Cristobal would be moving through. By early Tuesday morning the rain should start to move out, but the heat would immediately move back in and combined with all the moisture could make for the hottest day of 2020 so far.