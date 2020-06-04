Latest track for Cristobal indicates ArkLaTex impacts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! The big story here in the ArkLaTex is the forecasted track of Tropical Storm Cristobal and whether or not the ArkLaTex will see direct impacts. As of right now it is looking more and more likely that the region will at least see some impacts from the storm after it makes a potential landfall along the Louisiana gulf coast late Sunday or early Monday. The biggest threat right now would be torrential rain for region. Bookended by the tropical moisture is some downright intense heat with potential for heat advisories either Saturday or next Tuesday.
As you are heading out the door this morning we are tracking another sticky, but overall dry day for the ArkLaTex. Expect partly cloudy skies combined with high humidity to make for another day with high temperatures in the 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the upper 90s. There’s the potential for maybe an isolated shower, but that is looking less and less likely.
Looking ahead to Friday and your weekend intense heat and humidity will be the main focus for the region. Temperatures tomorrow will once again be in the low to mid 90s with Saturday being even hotter. Also on Saturday is the potential for ‘feels-like’ temperatures to hover right around the 105 degree mark during the afternoon. If that does come to fruition expect Heat Advisories to be issued for parts of the ArkLaTex.
It will be toasty again on Sunday with high temperatures potentially again in the low 90s, but also clouds will on the increase as Cristobal could be approaching the region late Sunday afternoon and evening. Rainfall will most likely not start moving into the region until overnight Sunday and during the day on Monday. Monday is looking more and more like a washout for the region with very heavy rain possible as the leftovers of Cristobal would be moving through. By early Tuesday morning the rain should start to move out, but the heat would immediately move back in and combined with all the moisture could make for the hottest day of 2020 so far.
So get ready for potentially torrential rain Monday bookended by intense heat across the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
