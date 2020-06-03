Watching warming temperatures and Cristobal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! As we move into the middle of the week we continue to track scattered afternoon showers over the next few days along with Tropical Storm Cristobal in the southern Gulf of Mexico. As we move through the next few days the intensity of the heat will ramp up, and the exact track of Cristobal will become better known as the track of the storm will not be clear until we find out how far into Mexico the storm will venture until turning back to the north. In the meantime get ready for some downright scorching temperatures Friday and you weekend.
So a you are heading out the door this morning expect a very similar forecast compared to what we saw yesterday. Muggy weather conditions will become par for the course across the ArkLaTex along with the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. High should be right around the 90 degree mark throughout the region.
As we move throughout the rest of the work week we continue to expect that your high temperatures will keep rising and the potential for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will stick around as well. By the time we get to Friday we could see high temperatures closing in on the mid 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures right around the 100 degree mark.
As we head into the weekend that’s when the tropics could play a role in your forecast. On Saturday expect overall dry conditions across the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with the heat index potentially over 100 degrees. On Sunday depending on the exact track of Cristobal we could see increasing clouds along with the potential for thunderstorms developing during afternoon. If we are to see direct impacts from the storm they would most likely come on Monday in the form of very heavy rainfall. But the exact track still needs to be hammered out over the next few days.
So get ready for some hot temperatures and some potential tropical weather over the next week! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
