Watching warming temperatures and Cristobal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! As we move into the middle of the week we continue to track scattered afternoon showers over the next few days along with Tropical Storm Cristobal in the southern Gulf of Mexico. As we move through the next few days the intensity of the heat will ramp up, and the exact track of Cristobal will become better known as the track of the storm will not be clear until we find out how far into Mexico the storm will venture until turning back to the north. In the meantime get ready for some downright scorching temperatures Friday and you weekend.