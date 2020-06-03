79 arrests after protests in Little Rock Tuesday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after declaring a state of emergency, Governor Asa Hutchinson held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the state’s response to the recent protests.
At the governor’s conference room in Little Rock, Gov. Hutchinson said they had extraordinary peaceful protests across the state like in Fayetteville, Jonesboro, and Little Rock.
He said he signed an executive order to activate the National Guard.
There were combined forces of 9 different agencies that participated in the protection of protesters so they could exercise their rights and also protect property.
The governor said the protests were peaceful even after they violated the 8 p.m. curfew, but then, ‘certain elements’ took actions to participate in illegal behavior and destruction.
That’s when law enforcement began responding and made 79 arrests, all Arkansas residents.
Gov. Hutchinson also held up a rock and called it a weapon that was used Monday night against police.
Arkansas State Police Director Col. Bill Bryant praising the governor for his efforts in keeping the protests safe.
Col. Bryant called Tuesday night a chaotic scene and said after arresting protesters they found 2 Glock 9mm handguns.
Officials also seized incendiary devices such as a bottle filled with alcohol and a firework or a sprayer filled with gasoline.
Col. Bryant said once they disperse the crowd Monday night, they broke off into groups and caused more destruction.
Col. Bryant said there were no crowd control actions taken last night.
“Because of character integrity, we are going to do the right thing,” Col. Bryant said.
He added that ASP and other agencies will protect your 1st amendment rights.
“But we’re going to protect our other citizens from crime and violence,” Col. Bryant said.
According to state officials, no out-of-state arrests were made on Monday or Tuesday night’s protests.
