Tracking Tropical Storm Cristobal’s possible impacts on the ArkLaTex

Tropical Storm Crisotbal (crease-toe-ball) formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, June 2nd. Making landfall along southern Mexico and central America, they have seen several inches of rain and flooding. Cristobal is forecast to make its way northwards and could be heavy rain for the ArkLaTex.
Tropical Storm Cristobal will roam the southern Gulf of Mexico throughout the rest of the work week. By Thursday as it moves over land it’ll likely weaken back to a depression, but emerge back into the Gulf and regain Tropical Storm strength by Friday night/Saturday morning.
Heading into the weekend, Tropical Storm Cristobal will begin its track northwards. It’ll be able to strengthen over warm Gulf waters during the weekend as it gradually brings the tropical moisture north as well. Thankfully here in the ArkLaTex, so far Saturday is still looking mostly dry an sunny!
Impacts in the ArkLaTex will likely hold off until late Sunday evening and Monday morning. Landfall, potentially along the Louisiana coast could happen sometime Sunday morning or evening. This will depend of future weather patterns this weekend. Keep in mind, the cone of uncertainty remains rather wide so the center could move anywhere within the cone. However, it’s expected to maintain Tropical Storm strength inland.
One model’s output shows that Cristobal could potentially move over the ArkLaTex on Monday. Here’s what that could look like for the afternoon lunch break and evening commute home. Very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms would be likely across northwest Louisiana, East Texas, and southwest Arkansas. By Tuesday, and upper level pattern will guide the storm eastward and away from the ArkLaTex.
Potential rainfall amounts could total between 1-2 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts. Again, it’s important to remember that impacts will greatly depend on the track, which could change. Either way, we’ll keep you updated with what to expect and when as more information becomes available.
