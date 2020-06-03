Texas DPS opens drivers license offices on June 3

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Drivers’ license offices in East Texas are open back up after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Texas Department of Public Safety officially opened its North and East Texas driver license offices with limited services on Wednesday, June 3.
Texas DPS is moving to appointments only. Services will be limited to customers with appointments only who are seeking a first-time Texas driver’s license, commercial driver license (CDL), learner license or identification (ID) card and those who need to take a driving test.
These are the only services available at these offices during this phase of reopening. Customers will pay with a credit card, check, or money order but no cash payments.
Those who have an appointment and arrive at a driver’s license office can check-in with their smartphone or by using the kiosk inside the office.
Customers will then wait in their car after checking in. They will also receive a text message when it’s time to come inside to complete their transaction.
Appointments for renewals will not be available until further notice due to the extension of the expiration of Texas driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, ID and election identification certificate.
In Marshall, the East Texas Driving School was one of the few third-party testing centers in Texas allowed to serve customers and do road tests since the beginning of May.
Angela Roberts owns that school and another one in Longview and says she’s seen an uptick in customers since they were allowed to re-open. Roberts has a no-appointment policy at her school which has also been a big benefit to customers.
“If this person needs to go back to the house to get a document they forgot, they’ll still have time and why should another person have to wait just because you have a scheduled appointment," she said. "A scheduled appointment might not have the insurance card with them. The other one might have to get another light fixed on their car so this way if you do walk-ins if they don’t have something you can just come right back.”
Milton Houston visited Roberts school Tuesday to take his road test and get his driver’s license because state offices were closed.
“Me and my mom were trying to get my license and it was just frustrating, but when we found here it was like just walk in take the test and just go and I was like yeah,” he said.
Roberts says because of her no appointment policy she expects customers to still visit her location even though state offices are open.
