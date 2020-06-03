Temperatures heating up as we watch Cristobal

(KSLA) - Temperatures are going to be heating up a lot over the next couple days. It will feel a lot like summertime as we end this week. Meanwhile, Cristobal remains near Mexico.
This evening, the rain from the afternoon will come to an end. Many of us will be nice and dry around sunset. There should be a mixture of sun and clouds as well. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s.
Tonight, the rain will stay away. We should be nice and dry tonight. It will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Then by sunrise Thursday, it will be warm and muggy. Temperatures are only cooling to the lower to mid 70s.
Thursday and Friday will have a good mixture of sun and clouds, but the rain chances will be a little lower. I have them down to 20%. There may be a brief shower that pops up, but will otherwise remain dry. Temperatures will be even hotter and will reach the lower to mid 90s! Plus the humidity will make it feel worse!
Saturday should not be a bad day by any means. I do not expect any rain, but the temperatures will still reach the mid 90s, so it will be hot. If you are planning on being outside, I would recommend to stay hydrated.
Sunday will have a few small showers by the late afternoon and evening. This will be the start of Cristobal making its way to the ArkLaTex. Expect there to be some outflow from Cristobal sending some rain our way. So there will be some scattered activity, even after the sun sets. Temperatures will be a slightly cooler and will top out in the lower 90s.
Tropical Storm Cristobal is now over eastern Mexico. This land interaction is good, because it will weaken the storm a little bit. The storm will still move to the north to the gulf coast and will make landfall somewhere around Louisiana, most likely. There is a small chance that could change. By the time Cristobal reaches the coast, it could be a strong tropical storm, or a weak hurricane.
Monday will likely have a lot of heavy rain due to Cristobal. I have the rain chances up to 70% for now, but this could increase as we get closer. There will likely be heavy rainfall for most of the day and for most of the ArkLaTex. Plan on there being rain early next week.
Keep tuning back into KSLA for all the latest updates on any tropical weather. The entire First Alert Weather team will be watching Cristobal closely and will keep you up to date on any changes or impacts to the ArkLaTex.
Have a great rest of your week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.