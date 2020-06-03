2 men die, allegedly while in custody; district attorney’s office seeks info from police, the public

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo district attorney's office is seeking information about the deaths of two men who allegedly died while in the custody of or under the control of Shreveport police.
The office reports that it received investigatory files from the Police Department late Friday about the deaths of Tommie McGlothen on April 5 and Wavey Austin on April 19.
“Upon our initial review of the files, we have found that they are missing reports, statements, downloads and other vital information that is essential to conduct a thorough and complete review,” Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. says in a statement released by his office.
"The Shreveport Police Department is being notified as to what is missing and is being requested to provide this to our office expeditiously.
The district attorney’s office also suspects that someone may have seen something or have video or information about the deaths.
“We need this information and if you have not contacted SPD, please do, or contact our office at (318) 226-5909.”
The district attorney’s office says it will be able to continue its review of the cases once it has received all the information it has requested.
Questions about the deaths of McGlothen and Austin also being raised by 45 Days of Action-Shreveport.
Organizers of the Facebook group say they are demanding justice and equity.
45 Days of Action-Shreveport also is the force behind an empowerment campaign designed to hold leaders accountable and get answers about these two cases and other matters by July 15.
Voter registration drives also are planned.
