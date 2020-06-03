Man robs business at gunpoint; caught by electronic tracker

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after an armed robbery on early Wednesday morning.
Carlos Giles, 18 was booked into the Shreveport City Jail just before 5:30 a.m.
Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 2000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop to a gas station regarding an armed robbery.
The suspect fled the store with the stolen money. However, the money was being electronically tracked.
Giles was eventually taken into custody by police.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.