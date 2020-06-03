Gunfire causes tense moments for medics, police officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police officers and Fire Department medics had some tense moments Wednesday night.
They were responding to a report of a fight involving gunfire when what appears to have been a rolling gun battle erupted nearby, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.
The first responders initially thought someone might be targeting them, she added, but that turned out not to be the case.
Police responded to the fight on West 73rd Street between Linwood Avenue and Dowdell Street at 9:27 p.m. Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A minute later, those same records show, gunfire was reported on West 75th Street between Wallace Avenue and Linwood.
Officers managed to get in behind and stop one of the vehicles, a white car that was found to have bullet holes.
Police suspect a gray or black Dodge Charger also was involved in the gun battle, Willhite said.
No police officer or medic was shot.
And authorities have found no civilian with a gunshot wound.
