Active-duty troops deployed to DC region start to leave

The officials said that about 200 soldiers with the 82nd Airborne's immediate response force will be the first to leave on Wednesday, returning to their base at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The remainder of the active-duty troops, who have all been kept at military bases outside the city in northern Virginia and Maryland, will also get pulled home in the coming days if conditions allow, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss imminent troop movements. The active-duty troops were available, but were not used in response to the protests.