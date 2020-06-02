State sees the highest number of community COVID-19 cases in one day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson announced the state had 375 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of community cases in one day. Hutchinson attributes the rise in cases to expanded testing, but said, “Man, that’s a big number.”
Hutchinson said, “We are yet at another spike. The cases keep climbing.”
The state is hoping to conduct 120,000 tests in the month of June, which is 1% of the state’s population each week.
Dr. Smith listed the top counties for new COVID-19 case in the state are; Benton with 65, Pulaski with 63, (46% are in Jacksonville. Most in Jacksonville are residents or nursing home workers), Washington with 57, Sevier with 33, and Craighead with 21
Gov. Asa Hutchinson attributes the spike in cases to increased testing.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.