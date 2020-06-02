Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the gulf

(KSLA) - Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Bay of Campeche. There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the storm, but this is your First Alert to what we know now.
Over the next couple days, Cristobal will meander in the Bay of Campeche. The storm may weaken to a tropical depression on Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, the storm will not move much at all over the next few days.
By Friday and Saturday, the storm will begin to move to the north approaching the gulf coast. Cristobal should also strengthen back up to a tropical storm after passing over the warm gulf waters. Cristobal becoming a hurricane is still possible before reaching the coast.
Landfall is expected somewhere long the gulf coast. This could be as far west as southeast Texas, to as far east as Alabama or Mississippi. That puts Louisiana as a primary target, either way. So far, the storm should make landfall Sunday night or early Monday morning. This will depend on how fast the storm moves over the gulf.
Impacts to the ArkLaTex will start Sunday night when some rain begins to arrive. There should not be particularly high rain chances Sunday, since most of the rain will arrive late. The winds should also pick up a bit Sunday night heading into Monday.
Monday will have the biggest impacts to the ArkLaTex as Cristobal moves right over us. There will be a lot of heavy rainfall along with a few storms. There is a good chance we see rain most of the day along with some gusty winds. Right now, rain chances are up to 60%, but could very well increase as we get closer.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will always be watch the tropics and for any potential impacts on the ArkLaTex.
