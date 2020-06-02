Man inured in north Shreveport shooting; no witnesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot early Tuesday morning at a north Shreveport apartment complex.
Police were called just before 3 a.m. to the Peach Street Apartments. That’s off Cooper Road.
Officers on the scene found a man with a gunshot wound; authorities say that he is expected to recover from his injury.
However, police say that there were no witnesses to the incident. No arrests made at this time.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or app P3Tips.
