Isolated showers and watching the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After seeing an overall beautiful day yesterday across the ArkLaTex we are tracking a few pop up showers and storms across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs right around the 90 degree mark. Afternoon pop up showers and storms with warm to hot temperatures will be the story over the next few days. As we look ahead towards the weekend our attention will turn the tropics and Tropical Depression Three. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast, but there is some potential that by the weekend the system will be moving off to the north towards the Gulf coast and we could see some tropical moisture injected into the region.