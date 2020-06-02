Isolated showers and watching the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After seeing an overall beautiful day yesterday across the ArkLaTex we are tracking a few pop up showers and storms across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs right around the 90 degree mark. Afternoon pop up showers and storms with warm to hot temperatures will be the story over the next few days. As we look ahead towards the weekend our attention will turn the tropics and Tropical Depression Three. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast, but there is some potential that by the weekend the system will be moving off to the north towards the Gulf coast and we could see some tropical moisture injected into the region.
As you are heading out the door this morning most of you can leave the rain gear at home, but we will see a few showers and isolated storms today. The most likely place to see some wet weather will be across eastern Texas, but this rain will be of the scattered variety. Forecast highs today will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
As we go through the rest of the work week a weak area of low pressure will help spur more afternoon showers and storms across the ArkLaTex don’t expect any widespread wet weather. Temperatures will continue to slowly move up until our high temperatures reach the low to mid 90s on Friday. In addition to the rising temperatures, humidity will begin to play more and more of a factor with ‘feels-like’ temperatures moving up towards 100 degrees.
As we head into the weekend our attention will turn towards the south and we will have to watch what will happening in the tropics as Tropical Depression could be moving towards the north as tropical storm and potentially a hurricane. Saturday for the most part should be dry, but Sunday is the day where we could begin to see some effect here in the ArkLaTex. Once again there still a ton of uncertainty, but this is something we will need to watch very closely over the ensuing days.
So get for some hot days ahead along with some potential tropical moisture for the second half of your weekend! Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
