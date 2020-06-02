Eleven-year-old Oklahoma girl reported missing; authorities resume search

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Ok. (KSLA) - Have you seen 11-year-old Layla Johnson?
She was reported missing to authorities after 4 p.m. on Monday, June 1 after she was last seen at Beaver Bend.
Family members say she was either abducted or drowned, according to McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy. Some family members thought she was with other members of the family. Some family members are visiting from the Dallas area and California.
Park rangers and deputies spent hours searching in what’s known as the Carson Creek area.
The search was halted at 10 p.m. Sheriff Clardy said the search will resume at daybreak on Tuesday where the family spent part of their day.
Authorities were told that at one point Layla was seen talking to three men in a newer pickup truck with a lift kit and a boat trailer. However, information gathered from family is conflicting regarding the truck’s type and even the color.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-3331.
