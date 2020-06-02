Drive-by shooting lands a juvenile in adult court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Juvenile Court judge has found adequate reasons for a 16-year-old to face charges in connection with a drive-by shooting early last month.
Jhadarian Martin is charged with attempted second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer.
The charges stem from a drive-by shooting in which another 16-year-old was wounded in his neck and chest.
The wounded teen and a friend were riding bicycles near Pine Tree Drive at Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport about 4:36 p.m. May 7 when three people in a stolen approached and someone inside fired a handgun, according to police.
Martin is among three juveniles being held in connection with the attack.
The alleged shooter — 16-year-old Cory Williams, who will turn 17 later this month — will be tried as an adult in Caddo District Court, the district attorney’s office reports. The Louisiana Children’s Code allows anyone age 15 or older to be prosecuted as an adult on certain felony charges.
The district attorney’s office also reports that no final decision has been reached as to the exact charges that Williams and a 14-year-old, who also has been arrested, will face.
