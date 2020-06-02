Cristobal forms along with hot temperatures this week

(KSLA) - Cristobal has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm will eventually move to the north and bring the ArkLaTex some rain. Meanwhile, it will be hot with temperatures in the 90s.
Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The storms will stay there for a few more days before moving to the north Friday and Saturday. The storm will make landfall somewhere along the gulf coast. The exact location and intensity is yet to be determined. Cristobal will eventually bring a lot of rain to the ArkLaTex by early next week.
This evening will have a few showers around, but will come to an end after sunset. Most of us will not see any rain. Temperatures will still be warm in the 70s and lower 80s. If you are heading out this evening, there should not be bad weather.
Tonight, the rain will stay away. It will be dry, but partly to mostly cloudy throughout the night. Temperatures will cool to the lower 70s. So it will be a little warm.
Wednesday will have a few more showers around. I have a 30% chance of rain for the day. It will be scattered activity in the afternoon. Some places may still not see any rain. There should be a little sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
Thursday and Friday will have a good mixture of sun and clouds, but the rain chances will be a little lower. I have them down to 20%. There may be a brief shower that pops up, but will otherwise remain dry. Temperatures will be even hotter and will reach the lower to mid 90s! Plus the humidity will make it feel worse!
Saturday should not be a bad day by any means. I do not expect any rain, but the temperatures will still reach the mid 90s, so it will be hot. If you are planning on being outside, I would recommend to stay hydrated.
Sunday will have a few small showers by the late afternoon and evening. This will be the start of Cristobal making its way to the ArkLaTex. So there will be some scattered activity, even after the sun sets. Temperatures will be a slightly cooler and will top out in the lower 90s.
Monday will likely have a lot of heavy rain due to Cristobal. I have the rain chances up to 60% for now, but this could increase as we get closer. There will likely be heavy rainfall for most of the day and for most of the ArkLaTex. Plan on there being rain early next week.
Keep tuning back into KSLA for all the latest updates on any tropical weather. The entire First Alert Weather team will be watching Cristobal closely and will keep you up to date on any changes or impacts to the ArkLaTex.
Have a great rest of your week!
