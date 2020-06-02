Can Shreveport commission on race bring about change?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Last week, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the launch of a commission on racial and cultural diversity in the city.
With him was Police Chief Ben Raymond.
Perkins is tasking the 26-member panel to address race relations in Shreveport, including those involving police.
On the eve of the commission meeting for the first time, and in the wake of two straight days of protest in Shreveport over the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron sat down with Crystalyn Whitaker.
The 29-year-old African-American high school teacher is serving on the commission’s advisory committee.
Below is a transcript of their conversation, edited for brevity.
STACEY CAMERON: Right now, we’re not a mile from a protest going on up the street. Do you ever wonder whether protests like this or the commission that you’ve been appointed to do little good?
CRYSTALYN WHITAKER: I do wonder that sometimes because I know for decades we’ve been protesting the same issues. However, I am a firm believer in people’s energy. When people unite for our common cause, I’m in, they’re on the same page. Things do happen.
CAMERON: You mentioned having people on the same page, being able to make progress in that manner. You’ve been appointed to the mayor’s commission. What’s your understanding of the charge of that commission and your role?
WHITAKER: I want to be able to influence decisions and bring ideas that can help us better. The way we act. Even in the midst of all this going on, we’re able to keep peace in Shreveport. These protests have been peaceful. But even with our track record here, we have people listening to the media more than listening to their neighbors.
CAMERON: Why do you think we’re able to do that here in Shreveport and other parts of the country aren’t doing that right now?
WHITAKER: I feel like it has a lot to do with acclamation. We’re just accustomed to co-existing with people that we know don’t have respect for us because of our race. Like we get that
CAMERON: You mentioned we’re able to co-exist here in Shreveport and protests have remained peaceful. If that’s the case, where is the racism here in our part of Louisiana?
WHITAKER: What’s so interesting about racism is it’s a complex animal. We can try to define it, but it can morph into so many different implementations. And it doesn’t have to be somebody overtly saying “I don’t like you because you’re black; I don’t like you because of your race.” It could be the way they conduct themselves around you, the way they clutch their purse a little tighter, the way they locked their doors when you’re walking by, and that’s racism. It doesn’t have to always be violent.
CAMERON: What do you hope the outcome of this commission is?
WHITAKER: If we can penetrate the people who have a soft heart, just haven’t but haven’t gotten it yet. I think that that’s monumental.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.