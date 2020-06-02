Can Shreveport commission on race bring about change?

WHITAKER: What’s so interesting about racism is it’s a complex animal. We can try to define it, but it can morph into so many different implementations. And it doesn’t have to be somebody overtly saying “I don’t like you because you’re black; I don’t like you because of your race.” It could be the way they conduct themselves around you, the way they clutch their purse a little tighter, the way they locked their doors when you’re walking by, and that’s racism. It doesn’t have to always be violent.