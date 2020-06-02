Caddo might close 3 elementary schools

Proposal targets the Arthur Circle, Mooretown and Jack P. Timmons campuses

Caddo might close 3 elementary schools
Jack P. Timmons Elementary School is one of three campuses targeted for closure under a proposal school Superintendent Lamar Goree outlined June 2. The other campuses are Arthur Circle and Mooretown elementary schools. (Source: Scott Pace)
By Curtis Heyen | June 2, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 5:01 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo School District might close three elementary schools to help offset a $12 million shortfall.

Superintendent Lamar Goree outlined a proposal Tuesday that would result in the closure of Arthur Circle, Mooretown and Jack P. Timmons elementary schools.

If approved:

  • Mooretown Elementary students would attend Oak Park Elementary starting this fall.
  • Jack P. Timmons Elementary students — who often are on some of the longest bus routes in the School District — would attend Blanchard Elementary, Donnie Bickham Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle and Turner Elementary/Middle. Those schools are closer to students’ homes.
  • Broadmoor STEM Academy, a campus for prekindergarten students through eighth-graders, would open this fall at Broadmoor Middle. It would "... provide increased student experiences in 21st-century technology demands and knowledge in the STEM/cyber fields.

The shortfall projected for the fiscal year that begins July 1 is due to coronavirus-related funding cuts and declining enrollment, the School District reports.

BREAKING: Caddo Schools considering closing and consolidating schools to make up for budget shortfall due to dropping...

Posted by Doug Warner KSLA on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.