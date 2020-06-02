Caddo might close 3 elementary schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo School District might close three elementary schools to help offset a $12 million shortfall.
Superintendent Lamar Goree outlined a proposal Tuesday that would result in the closure of Arthur Circle, Mooretown and Jack P. Timmons elementary schools.
If approved:
- Mooretown Elementary students would attend Oak Park Elementary starting this fall.
- Jack P. Timmons Elementary students — who often are on some of the longest bus routes in the School District — would attend Blanchard Elementary, Donnie Bickham Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle and Turner Elementary/Middle. Those schools are closer to students’ homes.
- Broadmoor STEM Academy, a campus for prekindergarten students through eighth-graders, would open this fall at Broadmoor Middle. It would "... provide increased student experiences in 21st-century technology demands and knowledge in the STEM/cyber fields.
The shortfall projected for the fiscal year that begins July 1 is due to coronavirus-related funding cuts and declining enrollment, the School District reports.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.