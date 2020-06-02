Bossier Parish Community College student trains for Junior Nationals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The entire sports world has had to adapt to no sports due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But one local athlete is determined to make his dream come true of making it to the Olympics.
Tyler McComic is currently training for the junior nationals for track, which were scheduled to happen this year. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nationals are now pushed back to next year.
Tyler says not being able to compete has given him a new appreciation for the sport.
“Given me more experience, and more meets under my belt to gain more experience and training”
Tyler says not being able to compete is tough, he says it has given him more time to get better.
“It’s really a blessing”, said Tyler McComic.
The Junior Nationals are set to happen next year on July 19 through July 24 in Denver, Colorado.
