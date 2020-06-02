Bishop of Shreveport diocese pens letter about racism

"As a student of history, I recall that what was promised in the 19th century in the condemnation of slavery, what was enacted in legislature in the early 1960s with the Civil Rights Act, and in the subsequent fight for equal treatment of people of color since then, clearly, there has not been enough to convert the minds of many Americans when it comes to their treatment and attitude towards people of color in our country. Minneapolis is a symptom of the reality that racism continues today much as it has in the past. Racism is not only an evil mindset, it runs so counter to the gospel as to leave us with the question as to why it continues to manifest itself in our day, in this day, in this past week. It is unconscionable for us as a society to allow events such as this to go without comment, and for the African-American community not to hear from us.