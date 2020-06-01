17-year-old fighting for his life after being shot

The teenager has been was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his side, authorities say

By Curtis Heyen | June 1, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 6:10 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after having been shot in Shreveport.

First responders were summoned to Riverdale Apartments at 4:17 p.m. Monday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The teenager has been rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to his side, authorities say.

They said his wound appeared to be life-threatening.

The shooting occurred after two groups of people got into a fight, authorities say.

And several fights broke out after the shooting across the street from Huntington High School, they add.

There’s still a very large scene in the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane, where police have cordoned off a section of the apartment complex parking lot.

Police still have 11 units on the scene between Five Oaks Drive and Financial Plaza.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

