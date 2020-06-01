17-year-old fighting for his life after being shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after having been shot in Shreveport.
First responders were summoned to Riverdale Apartments at 4:17 p.m. Monday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The teenager has been rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to his side, authorities say.
They said his wound appeared to be life-threatening.
The shooting occurred after two groups of people got into a fight, authorities say.
And several fights broke out after the shooting across the street from Huntington High School, they add.
There’s still a very large scene in the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane, where police have cordoned off a section of the apartment complex parking lot.
Police still have 11 units on the scene between Five Oaks Drive and Financial Plaza.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.