“With unity, you have a lot of power”: Protesters let their voices be heard at rally in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For the second day, peaceful protesters gathered in front of the Shreveport Police Department to share their message and let their voices be heard.
“The one message is to show the love of Christ, no matter their color, their occupation, their religion," Patrice Campbell Hall said during the gathering Monday morning. "God is love.”
They asked everyone to come together at this time.
“With unity, you have a lot more power," Lloyd Clark said. “I was born and raised in Shreveport. I love this city.”
Some protesters hit on continuing the conversations.
“What I would like people to take away from this is truth. And so this coming together, I think, with the open dialogue, with the sharing of information from one side of the city to the other with what we see as a solution for us," Njeri Camara said.
“To continue the dialogue, to enhance one another with information, to embrace one another, then to plan and strategize how we make things better for ourselves and for the future of the city of Shreveport."
Others asked for people to listen to those who are hurting right now.
“The most important message that I have is the message to white folks. What white folks need to do is listen to black folks," John Ratcliff said.
"Genuinely listen and not automatically discount what they’re say because they’re black or because I’m white. If we genuinely do that, we have a chance. If we don’t do that, we are not allied in their struggle for justice.”
Another protest is set for noon Saturday in front of the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.
