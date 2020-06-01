Tropical Depression Three Forms in the Gulf of Mexico

It’s the official start of the hurricane season and we are right on schedule! Tropical Depression Three formed late afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Bay of Campeche. Though tracks and impacts will continue being updated over the next several days, here’s the First Alert on what we know .
Tropical Depression Three formed from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda in the Eastern Pacific. The remnants of the storm moved north in the warm Gulf waters and is expected to strengthen within the next few days.
TD3 may strengthen into a Tropical Storm as early as Tuesday once wind speeds reach at least 39mph. For areas in southern Mexico and central America, heavy rain and threatening flash flooding is possible. For the beginning and middle part of the work week, this storm is expected to hang around the southern Gulf of Mexico, basically stationary, not moving much, however, by the end of the week, it’ll travel north.
An early look at the end of the week shows Tropical Storm strength remaining as the storms starts to travel northward into the central Gulf of Mexico. As far as where it’ll go from there, we’re really going to have to monitor and wait for the latest updates. The cone of uncertainty remains fairly wide, but we’ll make sure we update you with the latest on timing and tracks as it becomes available.
Once the depression forms, the next name on the list will be Cristobal. Here are the rest of names for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This year is forecast to be an above average year for storms, but we’ll watch close to see how it all plays out. Hurricane season goes from June 1st until November 30th.
We’ll be sure to update you on web, mobile, and social with each new update over the coming days. For now, no need to worry but make sure to have a hurricane safety plan in place!
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will always be watch the tropics and for any potential impacts on the ArkLaTe. Here’s how you can get the First Alert with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.