Storms last Monday responsible for 3 ArkLaTex tornadoes

According to the NWS: “The tornado touched down near the intersection of County Road 1220 and County Road 1230 in Western Titus County several miles northeast of the Winfield community, where it snapped and uprooted numerous trees along County Road 1230 as it moved north. This tornado then flipped a two ton cattle trailer numerous times about 75-80 yards from a pasture to the front yard of a home, with two other smaller trailers thrown about 75 yards in front of the home as well. It is believed that these trailers knocked down the support beams of the front porch of the home, with a license plate to the cattle trailer found about 1.5 miles down the road adjacent to a pond at a nearby farm. Several more trees were snapped and uprooted along and north of the intersection of County Road 1230 and County Road 1165, before the tornado lifted in a pasture just to the west of County Road 1165.”