Storms last Monday responsible for 3 ArkLaTex tornadoes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Storms that moved through the ArkLaTex Monday, May 25th produced at least 3 tornadoes according to information released by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Shreveport.
The first tornado touched down in western Titus County, TX to the northwest of Mt. Pleasant shortly after 5pm. It was rated EF-1 with winds of 100 mph. It traveled on the ground for just over half a mile.
According to the NWS: “The tornado touched down near the intersection of County Road 1220 and County Road 1230 in Western Titus County several miles northeast of the Winfield community, where it snapped and uprooted numerous trees along County Road 1230 as it moved north. This tornado then flipped a two ton cattle trailer numerous times about 75-80 yards from a pasture to the front yard of a home, with two other smaller trailers thrown about 75 yards in front of the home as well. It is believed that these trailers knocked down the support beams of the front porch of the home, with a license plate to the cattle trailer found about 1.5 miles down the road adjacent to a pond at a nearby farm. Several more trees were snapped and uprooted along and north of the intersection of County Road 1230 and County Road 1165, before the tornado lifted in a pasture just to the west of County Road 1165.”
A second tornado briefly touched down on the north side of Lewisville, AR. It was also rated EF-1 with winds of 100 mph.
From the NWS: “An EF-1 tornado with estimated maximum winds around 100 mph briefly touched down along a wooded area on the northern fringes of the town of Lewisville, and moved west northwest across the south parking lot of the M&M Quick Stop before crossing Highway 29. Several trees were snapped and uprooted, and a power pole was snapped along Highway 29 before crossing the roadway into a residential area. This tornado continued to snap and uproot several more trees just north of West 13th Street, with a large pine tree falling onto the First Assembly of God Church, as well as through the middle of a single family home on Cherry Street. The tornado snapped a few more trees along North Murphy Street, with a tree falling through a mobile home at the end of the roadway before lifting in a heavily wooded area.”
A waterspout was also spotted over Toledo Bend Reservoir in Sabine Parish. No damage was found on either side of the water where the tornado tracked so no rating was able to be assigned. Video of the waterspout taken form the Highway 6 bridge was posted to Facebook here: https://bit.ly/2ZT9a8a
No tornado warnings were in effect with any of these storms, but there were several severe thunderstorm warnings issued. It’s important to remember that severe thunderstorms can and sometimes do produce tornadoes with little to no warning.
