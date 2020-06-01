POLL RESULTS: Is Louisiana ready for Phase 2?

LOUISIANA (GrayMedia) - Opinions remain very divided regarding whether or not Louisiana is ready to move to Phase 2 of reopening.
To get an idea of how people feel about the possibility of reopening, three Gray Media Louisiana-based stations participated in an informal, non-scientific poll. Those stations represent the Southern, Central and Northern portion of the state.
Data shows that the central region of the state has seen some of the lowest case numbers. That region reported the highest percentage of “yes” replies at 51 percent. The remaining votes went 40 percent to “no” and 9 percent to undecided.
The southern half of the state has seen the highest number of cases. For that region, the results flopped with 51 percent of people saying “no,” 41 percent voting “yes,” and 7 percent selecting “undecided.”
Shreveport has a case count similar to Baton Rouge, and the results of the poll were similar as well with 40 percent voting “yes,” 53 percent voting “no,” and 6 percent saying they were “undecided.”
But no matter which way you vote, Governor Edwards is expected to make announcement Monday afternoon about the next phase.
