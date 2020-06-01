2 killed, 8 wounded in 8 shootings in 3 days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Within the past three days, 10 people — including four children — have been shot in Shreveport.
The youngest is an 18-month-old child who was shot in a hand Sunday in the 100 block of Herndon Street.
Then late Sunday night, two males — a 17-year-old and an 11-year-old — were shot in the 5900 block of Tulsa Street. The teen’s head wound left him in life-threatening condition.
Then a 17-year-old who was shot in his side Monday afternoon off Rasberry Lane.
Several people in the community are shocked and upset by the shootings.
No one wanted to go on camera because they feared retaliation.
Some people did mention that many kids don’t have any value for life and have lost hope.
All of the shootings still are under investigation.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about any of the shootings to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.