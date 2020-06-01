Is Louisiana ready for phase 2? Gov. Edwards to hold daily briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing about the state’s response to COVID-19. It’s scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
As of Sunday, May 31, there were 39,916 people with coronavirus in Louisiana and 2,686 deaths.
