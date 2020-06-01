Heat wave and watching the Gulf

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking quickly warming temperatures along with the possibility of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. Rain chances will continue to stay low throughout the work week with only a couple of days with marginal chances of showers. By the end of the week and heading into the weekend it will truly be getting hot with ‘feels-like’ temperatures approaching 100 degrees.
So as you are heading out the door this morning all you will need to grab is a pair on sunglasses because it is going to be another beautiful day across the region. Expect sunshine all day long with temperatures being on the warm side, but not crazy hot with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
As we go throughout the week we will watch our temperatures continue to move up across the ArkLaTex with highs likely around the 90 degree mark on Tuesday. By the time we get to the end of the work week though, highs across the ArkLaTex should be in the mid 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures right around the 100 degree mark. Expect overall dry conditions throughout the week, but won’t rule a convective afternoon shower or storm any day of the work week.
As we head into the weekend, expect the scorching conditions to continue with little chances across the ArkLaTex. Highs both Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid 90s. But south of the ArkLaTex, in the Gulf of Mexico, we could see some more tropical activity. Right now a tropical disturbance is slowly moving northward into the Gulf of Mexico and by this weekend we could have our next named tropical system. Right now there is a ton of uncertainty in terms of where this potential system could go, but needless to say this is something we will keep a close eye on over the next week.
So get ready for a hot weather pattern coming to the ArkLaTex along the chance of more early tropical development. Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.