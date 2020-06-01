Heat wave and watching the Gulf

As we head into the weekend, expect the scorching conditions to continue with little chances across the ArkLaTex. Highs both Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid 90s. But south of the ArkLaTex, in the Gulf of Mexico, we could see some more tropical activity. Right now a tropical disturbance is slowly moving northward into the Gulf of Mexico and by this weekend we could have our next named tropical system. Right now there is a ton of uncertainty in terms of where this potential system could go, but needless to say this is something we will keep a close eye on over the next week.