Fitness Lady in Bossier City is more than just a gym

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - Gyms and fitness centers across Louisiana have opened up during phase one of Governor John Bel Edwards reopening process. Here in the Ark-La-Tex’s, Fitness Lady in Bossier City opened just two weeks ago.
Fitness Lady offers women more than just a place to workout.
“We address the entire mental emotional physical social and spiritual aspect of our women”
Kedgy Larson, owner of Fitness Lady says they support women in every aspect of their life rather it be mental, physical or social.
“We incorporate a lot of that with our logo star, but also with our activities group exercises, we have seminars and breakout sessions, lots of things we can do to help our women be the best that they can be”
Larson says when members walk into Fitness Lady, they will notice equipment is duplicated, she says each machine is spaced out for social distancing.
“Unlike other gyms our equipment is very well spread out and we have duplicates of equipment so you can use this piece of equipment without bothering this person over here because this piece of equipment is duplicated over there”
