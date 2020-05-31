Shreveport police investigate double murder in Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of two local men.
On Sunday, May 31 at 1:00 a.m., Shreveport officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of Rufus Drive.
On arrival, officers located a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries to the upper body. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he died from his injuries. They learned that a second man had been shot as well but was transported from the scene by private vehicle to Willis Knighton North Hospital. He also succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives were told there was a large gathering at a residence in the block. At some point during the gathering, an argument happened and shots were fired, leading to both men being shot.
The Caddo Coroner’s Office has identified Demetrick Lavell Alexander, 23, of Shreveport as one of the victims killed in the shooting.
An autopsy was scheduled to be performed at Ochsner.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and collected evidence from the crime scene. With a gathering that size, investigators believe that there may be witnesses to the murders that have not come forward.
We are asking those with information to reach out to Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips.
Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for these murders. REMEMBER, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.