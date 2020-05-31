Bossier Schools to continue Grab-and-Go food program

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish schools will be offering a summer feeding program for their students.
The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and three local churches are teaming up to help with the program.
Starting Monday, June 1, the food services will be operating Monday through Thursday. Thi food program is for the families of children in Bossier Parish Schools ages 18 and under.
The meals will be first come, first serve, and anyone without a child with them in the car will have to fill out a parental consent form.
Meals on Mondays and Wednesdays will be served at Northpoint Community Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will serve two shelf stable meals on Mondays, and three shelf stable meals on Wednesdays.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Bellaire Baptist and First Bossier will be serving hot meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
These food services will be available until Friday, July 31.
These meals can be received in addition to the P-EBT program.
