Family needs help finding missing Keatchie woman

KEATCHIE, La. (KSLA) -A Keatchie woman with health issues missing from Haughton.
Mary Katherine Swisher, 54, was last seen May 27, Wednesday evening leaving a Haughton residence to head home to Keatchie.
She was driving her blue Mitsubishi sedan with Texas tags (MDD3663), and Bossier detectives believe she was traveling down Highway 157 near Sligo Road.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Swisher, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
