Warmer and dry weather pattern begins today

As we turn the page to next week we are watching for the first major heat of the summer season across the ArkLaTex. High temperatures could potentially be in the 90s for all of next week along with little chances for any wet weather. Dew points will also be moving up across the region and that means that ‘feels-like’ temperatures during the middle of the week will be in the mid 90s as well. While there will be little chances for rain we are tracking high clouds during the middle part of the week so don’t expect crystal blue skies all week long.