Warmer and dry weather pattern begins today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms over the past few days across the ArkLaTex sunny skies and warmer weather are going to dominate your forecast for the foreseeable future. While there is a low potential for some showers across southern portions of the region, the main story will be the warming weather pattern. Temperatures will be moving up through the weekend and that trend will continue through at least the first half of next week.
As you are heading out the door this morning, just about all of you will be able to leave the rain gear at home today. There is a small potential of a pop up showers this afternoon across southeastern portions of the ArkLaTex, but the vast majority of us will stay dry today. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs moving up towards the mid 80s.
As we look ahead to your weekend, we continue to track beautiful weather along toastier temperatures for the region. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s with ample sunshine for all of the ArkLaTex. While temperatures will be getting warmer the muggy factor will not be too intense as dew points should stay in the 60s.
As we turn the page to next week we are watching for the first major heat of the summer season across the ArkLaTex. High temperatures could potentially be in the 90s for all of next week along with little chances for any wet weather. Dew points will also be moving up across the region and that means that ‘feels-like’ temperatures during the middle of the week will be in the mid 90s as well. While there will be little chances for rain we are tracking high clouds during the middle part of the week so don’t expect crystal blue skies all week long.
So if you like warmer and drier weather you are going to love the next 7 days! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
