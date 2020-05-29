SPD names suspect in homicide investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a man connected to Wednesday’s fatal shooting on Centenary Boulevard.
A warrant for Antonio Johnson, 25, was issued charging him with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Travarrius Adams.
Officers were called just after 2 p.m. to the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard regarding a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found Adams inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he later died.
Investigators with SPD’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators learned that two vehicles pulled alongside each other on the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Bond for Johnson is set at $150,000.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.