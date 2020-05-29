Gov. Edwards to hold daily COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards, along with Lt. General J. Laura Richardson, Commanding General of the U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, will take part in a sendoff ceremony for the Navy medical team that has been serving at Baton Rouge General for the past six weeks.
The sailors have treated more than 600 COVID-19 patients alongside the hospital’s team.
At 2:30 p.m., Gov. Edwards will hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.
As of Thursday, May 28, there were 38,802 people with coronavirus in Louisiana and 2,635 deaths.
KSLA will stream the news conference online, via Facebook and the app.
