Veterinarian gives ballistic vests to 4-legged deputies

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Dogs are considered man’s best friend. Though, in law enforcement, that common saying has a much more personal meaning, especially when it means keeping the bad guys off the streets.
So these four-legged first responders need protection, just like their human handlers, which is not cheap.
Dr. Keith Ratcliff, a veterinarian at Ratcliff Animal Hospital, donated some of the irreplaceable pieces of equipment to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Normally, the ballistic vests can cost thousands of dollars.
“I spend 40 hours a week with my dog, and then I spend the remainder of my time at home with my dog,” said DeSoto sheriff’s Cpl. Will Bates, a skilled K-9 handler.
DPSO K-9s Boris and Rex underwent intense and rigorous training, as do human handlers. But the hours spent training are vital to the dog’s mission of protecting and serving, both the community and law enforcement.
“Both of our dogs are dual-purpose K-9s," Bates explained. "They’re used to find narcotics, and they’re used on patrol to locate and apprehend felons.”
Ballistic vests offer robust protection for the K-9s while allowing them to maintain their agility and speed, he said.
“The vests are lightweight, they’re more comfortable for the dog, but they still offer the dog the same ballistic protection we’re offered as deputies.”
For K-9 handlers, their four-legged companions aren’t just sniffing out drugs or taking down criminals, they are family, which makes protecting them unquestionable.
“They’re not just a tool we use at work. My dog has never spent the night outside; he sleeps in the house with us,” Bates said. “He’s part of the family.”
