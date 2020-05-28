TTPD: Father, son arrested for sexual assault of child; bond not set

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A father and son are behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a child over several years.
David Fant, 56, and his son Hayden Fant, 19 face a charge each of the continuous sexual abuse of a child. The pair were charged on Wednesday afternoon.
The victim is seven-years-old and a relative of the two men.
Police were contacted last week by the victim’s parents. The child told them of the alleged sexual abuse which took place at the Fant home.
Det. Tabitha Smith got warrants for the pair after she collected evidence that collaborated with the victim’s account.
The Fant's home was searched after police served a warrant. Evidence was seized in the case.
Both men are being held in the Bi-State Jail. Bond has not been set for either man.
