Shreveport police name woman in stabbing, shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released the name of the woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend and then was shot in self-defense.
Amanda Edwards is charged with aggravated second-degree battery.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Orleans Square Apartments. That’s south of LSUS on Chalmette Drive.
Police say that Edwards was arguing with her boyfriend when she allegedly attacked him and stabbed him in the hand.
Claiming self-defense, he then shot Edwards in the leg.
Both are expected to recover from their injuries.
